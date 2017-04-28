Phoenix school fills a Phoenix police SUV for 'Bears For The Brave'

More than a hundred of the youngest students at Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic school could not stop staring at the overflowing buckets of stuffed animals that sat before them.

That’s because many stuffed animals in those big blue containers were once their very own furry friends. But in the spirit of serving others, it was time to pass along the gently-used animals to children they will never meet.

For the eighth year in a row, STA students on Wednesday donated hundreds of toys to the Phoenix Police Department's "Bears For The Brave" program.

STA preschoolers, kindergarten and first-graders formed ‘bear-lines’ and handed their friends over to a handful of Phoenix police officers who quickly filled an SUV patrol unit and several other patrol cars.

For years, Phoenix Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit has made it a habit of giving out a stuffed toy to children at crime or accident scenes. Those officers have found it is a familiar way for the child to cope with the trauma around them. Unfortunately, the need continues to grow. That is why they say they depend on the yearly collection by students from STA.

The school-wide drive involved all grades and was part of their "STA Serves" community service project.

