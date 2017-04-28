Dirty Dining April 28th: 2 restaurants hit with 6 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Menuderia Guanajuato

124 S 24th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Carniceria Y Panaderia La Estrella

819 E Broadway Rd

Mesa

4 violations

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd

Gilbert

6 violations

George and Son Asian Cuisine

3049 W. Agua Fria Highway

Phoenix

6 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

El Rancho

330 S. Gilbert Road

Mesa

85204

Los Dos Molinos

260 S. Alma School Road

Mesa

85210

Q Bar and Grill

6750 W. Olive Ave

Peoria

85345

Dennys

1401 N. 75th Ave

Phoenix

85043

Original Hoagie Shop

1335 W. University Drive

Tempe

85281

The Best of Philly

2818 N. Central Ave

Phoenix

85004

