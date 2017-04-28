Did Rep. Shooter give middle finger to reporter?

Did a powerful state lawmaker give one of our reporters the middle finger while on the House floor this week?

It's an incident that has a lot of people talking after another media organization reported the incident.

State Rep. Don Shooter told the Arizona Republic that he didn't flip the bird Wednesday during a regular floor session in the House.

He claims that he was scratching his eye.

Regardless, the incident has a lot of social media buzz with most viewers saying he gave us the finger, while a few are taking Shooter's side.

You be the judge.

*VIDEO WARNING*
We want to warn you that some might find the video offensive.

