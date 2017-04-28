Police arrest man thought to have a gun near a Phoenix high school

Phoenix police have arrested a man who reportedly had a gun near a high school, prompting that school to go into lockdown.

At around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a subject with a gun in the area of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road.

A witness told police there was an adult male subject wearing all green clothing walking in the area, carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Police set up a perimeter to contain the subject and nearby Bostrom Alternative High School was placed on lockdown.

Officers made contact with the subject and arrested him.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Jimmy O'Neal.

O'Neal was found to be in possession of two pellet rifles. One of the pellet rifles resembled a high-powered rifle.

O'Neal was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

[Booking Photo: Jimmy O'Neal]

