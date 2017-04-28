Body believed to be 14-year-old boy missing in Grand Canyon discovered

The body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy who was lost in the Grand Canyon National Park with his step-grandmother was discovered Friday, park rangers said.

Jackson Standefer's body was possibly recovered Friday after park rangers responded to a report about a body found during a commercial river trip, according to a news release from the Grand Canyon National Park.

[RELATED: Woman, teen swept away while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park; search continues]

Standefer, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and his step-grandmother Lou-Ann Merrell, have been missing since April 15 when they lost their footing during a family trip to the Grand Canyon while crossing Tapeats Creek.

[RELATED: Final photos from missing teen's recovered camera posted online]

Park rangers spent days searching with a helicopter, ground crew, drone and motorized inflatable boat. The search was scaled back last week.

[RELATED: Grand Canyon officials hunt for trace of hiker, stepgrandson]

The body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner to confirm the identification.

Refresh this developing story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.