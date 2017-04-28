Iron workers create uplifting message for hospital patients

Valerie Vitale was lying in her hospital bed, recovering from surgery, when she looked out the window and saw an uplifting message.

According to Banner University Medical Center’s Facebook page, a group of iron workers had spray painted “Get well from the iron workers” on the neighboring building that is under construction.

The iron workers from Nexus Steel wrote the message back in March.

When Vitale saw the message, she said she was instantly cheered up. “I LOVE you Iron Workers!” she wrote in an email sent to our news desk.

“I hope these wonderful men get some kind of recognition for what they did,” said Valerie in her email.

“They took time out of their busy, not to mention dangerous, job, to do this.”

