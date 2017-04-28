Mesa woman gets 14-year prison term in crash that killed 2

A woman who pleaded guilty to running a red light and causing a car accident that killed two people in Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Ingrid Morataya also was sentenced Friday to four years of probation.

She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of negligent homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Authorities say the 37-year-old Morataya was driving her SUV about 90 mph at the time of the June 2014 crash.

She was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated DUI and other charges after she was discharged from a hospital for treatment of a broken vertebrae.

Court documents show Morataya has a history of driving under the influence and related convictions.

