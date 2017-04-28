Grilled Fennel Salad and Heirloom Tomato, Cedar Planked Salmon and Grilled Brioche Strawberry Shortcake

Grilled Fennel Salad and Heirloom Tomato

Ingredients

12 oz fennel bulb (1 large), stalks and fronds removed

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

4 tbsp Olive oil

2 tbsp Champagne vinegar

½ lemon, juice of

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 heirloom tomatoes

3 cups arugula

½ oz Parmigiano Reggiano shavings

Preparation

1. Heat a lightly oiled grill over medium high heat.

2. Cut the fennel in half from top to bottom, then cut each half into 1/4–inch thick slices for a total of 8. Toss fennel in 2 tbsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Grill fennel for about 2-3 minutes on each side until tender and char.

4. Cut tomatoes into bite-sized pieces and add to arugula, then add grilled fennel

5. In a small bowl, combine the champagne vinegar, juice of half a lemon, garlic, mustard, 2 tbsp of olive oil and blend.

6. Drizzle dressing over salad and add Parmigiano Reggiano shavings and serve at room temperature.



Cedar Planked Salmon

Ingredients

1 ¼ pounds wild Alaskan salmon fillet

¼ cup mascarpone cheese

3 tbsp of heavy cream

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 lemon, juice of and zest

1 tbsp fresh tarragon

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

½ tsp plus a pinch of salt, divided

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Preparation

1. Soak a cedar grilling plank in water for 2-4 hours

2. About 20 minutes before ready to grill, preheat grill to medium high. Season salmon with ½ tsp salt and let stand while grill preheats.

3. In a medium bowl, mix the mascarpone, dill, 1tsp lemon zest, 2 tsp lemon juice, Dijon mustard, heavy cream and tarragon with remaining pinch of salt.

4. When ready to grill, brush salmon with oil, and place the soaked cedar plank over the fire for about 1 minute. Using tongs, turn the plank over to expose the slightly charred side.

5. Place salmon fillet skin-side down on the plank. Cover the grill and cook for about 10 minutes.

6. Remove entire plank from the grill and serve with mascarpone mix on top.



Grilled Brioche Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients



5 eggs

½ cup whole milk

6 slices each about 3/4-inch thick, brioche or egg bread

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup granulated sugar

1 pint ripe strawberries, hulled and halved

4 tablespoons red currant jelly, melted

1 cup creme fraiche

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Preparation

1. Beat the eggs with the milk in a large, shallow bowl. Add the brioche slices one at a time, turning in the egg mixture to coat both sides. Set aside to soak at least one hour. Most, if not all, of the egg mixture should have been absorbed by the bread.

2. Heat the butter in a heavy skillet.

3. Spread the sugar on a plate.

4. Remove the bread from the egg mixture and dip each slice in the sugar, lightly coating both sides. Place in the skillet and saute over medium heat until lightly browned. You may not be able to saute all the slices at once. Put the finished slices on individual dessert plates.

5. Mix the berries with the jelly and spoon some on top of each brioche slice. Top each with a generous dollop of creme fraiche and serve.

6. In a small saucepan, bring sugar and vinegar to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 2 minutes.

