Garlicky Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Garlicky Meatballs
Yield: 12 Meatballs
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 T
Ground Beef 80% lean or better 1 LB
Ground Pork 1 LB
Fresh Garlic 1/2 C Minced
Fresh Basil 1 OZ Torn
Pecorino Romano 3/4 C Finely Grated
Oregano 2 T
Salt 1 T
Black Pepper 1 T Ground
Onion Powder 1 T
Garlic Powder 1 T
Fennel 1 T Ground
Bread 1 C Torn / By Volume
Egg 2 EA
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except for Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
2. Mix to combine thoroughly.
3. Divide into 12 equal portions. Roll between your hands to form balls. Set aside.
4. In a large sauté pan on medium low heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Sauté until brown on all sides.
5. Finish cooking in the sauté pan or just brown and finish meatballs in your sauce.
Quick Tomato Sauce
DO NOT VARY FROM THESE STANDARDS
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 T
Tomato 4 LB Over ripened / Large Dice
Fresh Garlic ¼ C Minced
Yellow Onion ¼ C Mined
Tomato Paste ¾ C
Fresh Basil 1 OZ Torn
Onion Powder 1 T
Garlic Powder 1 T
Salt 2 t
Black Pepper 2 t
Fennel 2 t
Water 3 C
1. In a large sauté pan on medium high heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato, Garlic and Onion. Sauté until tomatoes start to soften.
2. Add Tomato Paste. Sauté paste for 1 min.
3. Add remaining ingredients.
4. Let simmer on low until the sauce thickens.
5. Taste for seasonings. Adjust to your taste.