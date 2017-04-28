Garlicky Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Garlicky Meatballs

Yield: 12 Meatballs

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 T

Ground Beef 80% lean or better 1 LB

Ground Pork 1 LB

Fresh Garlic 1/2 C Minced

Fresh Basil 1 OZ Torn

Pecorino Romano 3/4 C Finely Grated

Oregano 2 T

Salt 1 T

Black Pepper 1 T Ground

Onion Powder 1 T

Garlic Powder 1 T

Fennel 1 T Ground

Bread 1 C Torn / By Volume

Egg 2 EA



1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except for Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

2. Mix to combine thoroughly.

3. Divide into 12 equal portions. Roll between your hands to form balls. Set aside.

4. In a large sauté pan on medium low heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Sauté until brown on all sides.

5. Finish cooking in the sauté pan or just brown and finish meatballs in your sauce.

Quick Tomato Sauce

DO NOT VARY FROM THESE STANDARDS

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 T

Tomato 4 LB Over ripened / Large Dice

Fresh Garlic ¼ C Minced

Yellow Onion ¼ C Mined

Tomato Paste ¾ C

Fresh Basil 1 OZ Torn

Onion Powder 1 T

Garlic Powder 1 T

Salt 2 t

Black Pepper 2 t

Fennel 2 t

Water 3 C



1. In a large sauté pan on medium high heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato, Garlic and Onion. Sauté until tomatoes start to soften.

2. Add Tomato Paste. Sauté paste for 1 min.

3. Add remaining ingredients.

4. Let simmer on low until the sauce thickens.

5. Taste for seasonings. Adjust to your taste.

