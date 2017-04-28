No verdict yet in the NAU shooing trial; jury deliberations resume Tuesday

Jurors in the NAU shooting trial have headed home for the weekend without reaching a verdict. July deliberations will continue Tuesday, May 2.

Earlier on Friday, jurors submitted several questions as they continued to deliberate the murder trial of accused NAU shooter, Steven Jones.

Judge Dan Slayton discussed the questions with attorneys on both sides calling into the courtroom.

One of the questions involved Jones’ self-defense claims made inside a patrol car. Two statements made by Jones were read to the jury Thursday in an effort to avoid a mistrial. Jurors requested to have the exact statements and the judge decided he would respond with those two statements in writing.

Jurors had several questions about what actions constitute self-defense. Questions involved whether victim Colin Brough had a right to charge Steven Jones, what is the law regarding pointing a gun at an unarmed person, and does an aggressive motion that does not include contact justify self-defense.

Another question was aimed at the prosecution’s assertion the fatal shooting was premeditated. A juror asked for a definition of an adequate cooling off period. Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction based off the fact Jones walked away from a group of aggressive students to retrieve a gun from his car and then return to confront the group. Prosecutors claim that moment away from the group proves Jones had time to reflect on how he would react.

In answering most questions, jurors were advised that statements made by attorneys are not evidence and “to rely on the instructions, your wisdom, common sense and experience to answer this question.”

