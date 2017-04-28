Tempe woman sentenced to prison for embezzlement

A Tempe woman has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for embezzling almost $60,000 from her employer. Lynna Swann, 40, pleaded guilty on April 14 to fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft.

According to Tempe police, Swann embezzled $58,158.35 from her employer, Treehouse Realty Group. The company is a property management group and receives multiple checks and money orders on a regular basis as payment from their clients.

Swann was discovered during a company audit when it was revealed that she was stealing those money orders and checks. Swann had $10,000 in checks and money orders in her purse when confronted by her employer.

Tempe police found close to 100 money orders that were deposited into Swann's account that had been made out to Treehouse Realty.

Swann used a Sharpie marker to write her name on the money orders and then deposited them into her personal account.

Swann was on probation at the time for stealing from her previous employer.

Tempe Woman Sentenced to 6 ½ Years in Prison for Embezzlement - https://t.co/hFc72rNw4q — AZ Attorney General (@arizonaago) April 28, 2017

Tempe Woman Sentenced to 6 ½ Years in Prison for Embezzlement https://t.co/dKnByZwKg8 pic.twitter.com/fMx59Ej3ZQ — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) April 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.