Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 28-May 1)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (April 28-May 1), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 28-May1)]

A stretch of northbound Interstate 17 near downtown Phoenix will be closed this weekend for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. The Arizona Department of Transportation also says Interstate 10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the "Stack" interchange will be closed. Drivers should consider alternate routes to steer clear of the restrictions. Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (April 28 May 1):

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between McDowell and Camelback roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Both I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the "Stack" interchange closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road closed. Southbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Camelback and Thomas roads. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Indian School Road closed. Eastbound Thomas Road closed at I-17. Northbound I-17 ramps to I-10 at the "Stack" will be open but expect heavy traffic. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes due to anticipated delays on northbound I-17 approaching the closure. Alternate routes include westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor Airport to northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 to reach I-17. Expect heavy traffic on local detour routes. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at McDowell Road will detour along frontage road. Note: Arizona Diamondbacks fans should plan ahead when traveling to or from Chase Field this weekend. Avoid postgame routes toward northbound I-17 closure.

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 30) for lane striping and overhead sign installation. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road and off-ramp at Citrus Road closed. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down in work zones and consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-10 drivers can connect with northbound Loop 303 by exiting to northbound Perryville Road and using eastbound McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane.

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Baseline and Guadalupe roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 29) for overhead message sign repairs. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zone.

Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction at Thunderbird/Thompson Ranch roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (April 30) for roadway improvements. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic approaching the work zones.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to northbound State Route 143 closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday (April 30) for overhead utility work. State Route 143 also closed temporarily for short durations near McDowell Road (north of Loop 202). DPS officers will hold SR 143 traffic near McDowell Road for up to 15 minutes during each intermittent closure. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

