Morris twins: Former Phoenix Suns' stars get court date on assault charge

Marcus and Markieff Morris head into court on May 7, 2015. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

Markieff and Marcus Morris, the 6-foot-9 twins who were Phoenix Suns teammates for a time, have a trial date on felony aggravated assault charges after they allegedly beat a man at a Valley recreation center.

"We have been advised by our attorneys not to discuss this case or make any statements about it. We are sorry for the distraction this has caused to our fans and the Suns," the Morris twins said in a statement on April 21, 2015.

Now, two years later, their trial officially went on the court calendar – Aug. 21.

The charges stem from an attack on a man named Erik Hood, a former friend of the Morris twins, on Jan. 24.

According to the police report, Hood was leaving a high school basketball game on Jan. 24 when he was approached by a friend of the brothers. Hood told police the man was speaking to him when he was punched in the back of the head.

Hood ran to his car but fell down. Hood told police that the man who had approached him held him down while four men, including the Morris twins, kicked and hit him repeatedly, according to the report. All five then left the area in a Rolls-Royce Phantom as bystanders began to appear.

A friend of Hood's drove him to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head.

A witness positively identified both brothers as participants in the attack, authorities said.

ninth-graders with dreams of becoming professional basketball players. Hood, 36, who graduated from the same Philadelphia high school as them, said he sometimes coached them and even shuttled them to practices.

But things soured about a year before they were drafted. The brothers cut off all contact with him after their friend found texts from Hood indicating he wanted their mother to be his girlfriend, Hood said.

Hood maintains that their mother, Tomasine Morris, still kept in touch with him and texted him the day of the assault to ask where he was. When reached by police on Feb. 10, Tomasine Morris denied communicating with Hood and knowing that he was in Phoenix.

The Morris twins, now 27, pleaded not guilty on May 7, 2015.

Two months after that, Marcus was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Markieff was traded to the Washington Wizards last February.

