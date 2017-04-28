From gadgets to services: Everything old is new again

Remember the Sony Walkman? How about the old Casio watches? What was once old school, is now the new hot thing flying off of store shelves.

This year, about 40 million vinyl records are expected to be sold, which comes out to about $900 million dollars in sales, according to the consulting firm Deloitte.

"Retro? I don't really use it anymore because I like the technology that's coming out," says one customer of Best Buy.

"Vinyl was king! Back in the day [it was] the real sound. You change it to digital, and there is something in the transition," says another customer.

"Actually, it surprised me on a personal level because I remember this stuff when I was growing up," says Richard Guel, one of the managers of the Best Buy in central Phoenix.

"A lot of people are gravitating back to record players, albums, instant cameras like the old Polaroids and it took me back a little bit I've been here a little too long," Guel says.

Earlier this week, Best Buy released a limited version of the Nintendo NES systems with old games like Mario Brothers sand Pacman.

"The line was actually wrapped around the building twice. It almost seemed like a black Friday," says Guel.

Kevin McMahon is a content producer for Fisher-Price. He says Disney and Fisher Price are now making vinyl to so kids can listen to music from their favorite shows and movies.

"We saw just these kids immediately become captivated with the rotating record, the speed dials, reversing, things like that," McMahon says.

Here we are in 2017, And 2.1 million people still used dial-up, according to AOL's quarterly earnings report. The company still offers it for as low as $4.99 a month.

Bottom line, the old saying is definitely true: "Everything old is new again"

Blockbuster once operated 9,000 stores nationwide, bringing in $6 billion in annual revenue at its peak. In 1989, a new Blockbuster was opening every 17 hours.

At least 10 known Blockbuster stores across the country have managed to stay afloat in the digital age.

However, the largest cluster of Blockbuster stores are not on the mainland, but in Alaska, where dark, long winters and expensive WiFi have helped maintain a core group of loyal customers, according to an article in the Washington Post.

