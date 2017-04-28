Douglas port needs major upgrades, congresswoman says

A U.S. congresswoman says the port of entry in Douglas, Arizona, is in desperate need of repair and upgrades.

The port accounts for nearly $4 billion in trade and sees 1.6 million cars pass through, but it was built in 1933 and hasn't been renovated in 20 plus years.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican, is asking Customs and Border Protection to speed up a modernization project that includes the construction of a new commercial port.

Douglas is on the border with the Mexican city of Agua Prieta.

McSally, who is running for re-election, says the port doesn't have the adequate infrastructure to handle all the traffic.

