Border Patrol find abandoned cross-border tunnel in Douglas

Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station say they have discovered a collapsed and abandoned cross-border tunnel.

They say a city employee reported a suspicious opening near the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry on Wednesday morning.

Agents responded and confirmed the tunnel once extended about 60 yards into Arizona.

[RELATED: Douglas port needs major upgrades, congresswoman says]

The tunnel is adjacent to a sewer line and had cut through a previously found and destroyed tunnel.

Border agents say the newly discovered tunnel showed no signs of recent use and was collapsed about 25 feet from its opening.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 24 Hours on the Border]

Authorities say criminal organizations use a wide range of techniques to smuggle both humans and narcotics into the U.S., including tunnels.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.