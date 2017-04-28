Border Patrol find abandoned cross-border tunnel in Douglas

(Source: Tucson Sector Border Patrol) DOUGLAS, AZ (AP) -
Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station say they have discovered a collapsed and abandoned cross-border tunnel.
They say a city employee reported a suspicious opening near the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry on Wednesday morning.
Agents responded and confirmed the tunnel once extended about 60 yards into Arizona.
[RELATED: Douglas port needs major upgrades, congresswoman says]
The tunnel is adjacent to a sewer line and had cut through a previously found and destroyed tunnel.
Border agents say the newly discovered tunnel showed no signs of recent use and was collapsed about 25 feet from its opening.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 24 Hours on the Border]
Authorities say criminal organizations use a wide range of techniques to smuggle both humans and narcotics into the U.S., including tunnels.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.