Maricopa County, Lyft to offer safe rides during Cinco de Mayo

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office officials announced Thursday that they are partnering up with ride-share app Lyft to offer Cinco de Mayo party goers an incentive not to drink and drive.

Between Friday April 28th and May 5th, first-time users who download the Lyft app can get $5 off their first 10 rides by entering the promo code "CINCOPHX."

Officials added that current Lyft users can enter the code "CINCOPHX17" to receive 5% off two rides, allowing them to get to and from the festivities safely.

"This campaign is a reminder to plan ahead for a ride home, and eliminates one more excuse anyone has toward not having access to a sober driver," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "Local law enforcement agencies reported more contacts with sober designated drivers than DUI arrests during our last campaign, and we want our community to continue to choose a way home that doesn't pose a risk to themselves or others."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to promote Lyft as a safe ride option," said Drena Kusari, Lyft's Phoenix General Manager.

Kusari added Lyft is looking forward to continuing their work with attorney’s office to increase driving safety and lessen DUIs for the state.

According to officials, about 1,500 people took advantage of the "Save Lives, Don't DUI" campaign with MCAO and Lyft during the week of St. Patrick's Day.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.