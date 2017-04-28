Man with replica rifle sparks lockdown at Bostrom Alternative High School

Phoenix Police officers walking as Bostrom was on lockdown Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS5)

Phoenix Police officers say a man was detained after he was seen walking with a gun near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road Friday morning.

As a result, authorities put Bostrom Alternative High School on lockdown.

According to Phoenix Police, they received a call at around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say they detained the man and they determined the gun was a replica rifle.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The incident occurred prior to the start of school.

About 200 students attend the high school.

Phoenix police officials say they used a reverse 911 system to notify students and parents of the incident.

For a time, students were moved to Metro Tech High School at 19th Avenue and Thomas Road.

After the lockdown was lifted, Bostrom resumed their classes.

At this time, police are looking into the man's intentions.

