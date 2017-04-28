Life sentence for former cop who admitted 'intentionally' shooting wife and stranger

Scene of crash, double shooting at Loop 202 and McKellips in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5))

Scene of crash, double shooting at Loop 202 and McKellips in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5))

The former Phoenix police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife and a stranger who tried to help her was sentenced natural life in prison on two counts of first-degree murder Friday.

Christopher Glen Wright, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in late February.

[READ MORE: Mugshot released of suspect in deadly east Valley car crash & double shooting]

"This plea ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his actions in the unjustified taking of innocent human life,” Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery at the time. “His continuing crass attitude towards the harm he caused to other family members and the loss to our community calls for significant punishment.”

It all started with a fight between the couple at their Mesa home on May 31, 2016.

Nasbah Laverne Wriqht called 911 at about 3 a.m. and told police that she was trying to prevent her husband from taking her vehicle. She wound up getting into the vehicle with Wright.

Wright told police Nasbah again called 911. That’s when he decided to crash the SUV in an attempt to kill her.

It didn’t work. Nasbah got out of the wrecked SUV at Loop 202 and McKellips in Mesa, ran to a parked pickup truck and asked the driver, Tomas Olivas Orneals, for help.

“Christopher said he grabbed his loaded rifle and intentionally shot the male driver and then his wife,” according to the police report.

[READ: Mesa man admits he 'intentionally shot' wife & another man; male victim's name released]

Those shots were recorded by the second 911 call. Investigators recovered 20 spent shell casings from the scene.

While speaking with detectives, Wright talked about his troubled marriage, calling his wife a “cheating [expletive].”

Wright initially surrendered without incident, but according to the police report, he tried to escape.

“Christopher had been aggressive, kicking at the door and windows, but had complied with initial commands to stop,” the report reads. “Christopher had to be tased and pepper sprayed in an effort to regain control from his attempt to escape from the officers.”

Per the plea, Judge Erin Otis sentenced Christopher Wright

to natural life in prison on both counts of first degree murder. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) April 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.