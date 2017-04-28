Car crashes into Phoenix home, driver flees scene

Phoenix police officials say they are looking for a driver who crashed a car into a Phoenix home early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Orchid Lane and 39th Avenue.

Officials say the car slammed into the corner of a house where the bedroom is located.

No one was inside the bedroom at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw four suspects running from the vehicle westbound.

Police checked the area but could not locate the subjects.

Phoenix police added that their detectives will assume the investigation.

