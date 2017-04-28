Student from south Phoenix accepted into 8 prestigious colleges

A high school senior from south Phoenix was accepted into eight prestigious colleges. His teachers are hoping his success inspires his classmates to pursue their dreams.

"I'm apart of the Spoken Word Poetry Club here at my school," Adam Jackson said. "I enjoy art. I'm part of the Teen Art Council at the Phoenix Art Museum."

Jackson will walk home from Phoenix Collegiate Academy for another 18 days. He will then accept his diploma, and embark on a new adventure: college.

"I got into Oberlin College, Wesleyan University, Ohio Wesleyan University, ASU, Carlton, Pomona, Bates, and Bowdoin," Jackson said.

But the journey hasn't been easy. Jackson lost his father last year.

"[It] really took a huge toll on my motivation to continue to succeed," Jackson said.

He maintained focus and is now the valedictorian at PCA. Jackson will be traveling to Bowdoin in Maine this fall.

"I don't have to worry about trying to fund my education with money I don't have," he said.

That's because his tuition and living expenses are covered, thanks to scholarships and financial aid.

"The caliber of school he's going to, I think is going to be a precedent for PCA and open so many doors for students coming from south Phoenix," said counselor Andrea Glenn.

She said she hopes his classmates see they, too, can follow in his footsteps.

"That's my hope, is that our kids are looking up at him," she said. "This is possible."

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.