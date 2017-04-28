Tempe will be home to a hybrid streetcar

The City of Tempe has always prided itself on being ahead of the curve when it comes to transportation. The city has light rail, buses and bike lanes, but in a few years it will also add a streetcar to the list.

It's all part of a $186 million program. The streetcar will run from Apache Boulevard, around the Gammage Curve, and up Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway. It's roughly a 3-mile track.

[LINK: Tempe Streetcar project]

Now, what makes this stand out is the fact that this streetcar is a hybrid. There will be some areas, like on Mill Avenue, where it will run solely on batteries. This idea came about as a way to cut down on those unsightly power poles you see with the Light Rail.

Amanda Nelson is a spokeswoman for Tempe and says this will add yet another eco-friendly mode of transportation in the city.

"We have a lot of trees here on Mill Avenue and that would be a conflict so this is a perfect area to make this happen."

The streetcar could be up and running by 2020.

