The flight stayed on the tarmac while police boarded the plane.

The flight came in from LAX in Los Angeles.

An American Airlines flight that was landed in Phoenix from Los Angeles received a bomb threat that wasn't considered credible on Thursday night.

According to a passenger, flight 458 landed just before 6:30 p.m. and stayed on the tarmac while police removed two people from the plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

There were 153 passengers and six crew members on board.

Sky Harbor said a runway was shut down for "a period of time" but said there were no evacuations. There was at least one diverted flight.

