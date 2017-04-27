Fire officials: Intersection shut down after man killed by light rail

Firefighters shut down an intersection near north Phoenix Thursday night after a man was killed by the light rail, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near 19th and Dunlap avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Witnesses said a man lay across the tracks and was struck by the light rail.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the scene was under investigation.

