New ad for Giffords' gun control group features bullet-proof posters

Americans for Responsible Solutions published a new video on YouTube that features tough talk on guns with posters that are made out of tough materials. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' gun control group has put out an eyebrow-raising ad that features bullet-proof posters. (Source: YouTube)

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' gun control group has put out an eyebrow-raising ad that features bullet-proof posters.

Americans for Responsible Solutions published a new video on YouTube that features tough talk on guns with posters that are made out of tough materials.

"Since existing gun laws aren't strong enough to protect us, we created something that is," the text in the video said.

Americans for Responsible Solutions said it created posters out of 1/2" thick kevlar that were able to stop a .44 magnum bullet. The posters feature in bold writing, "This poster stops bullets because our gun laws don't."

Another poster said, "In case of gunfire, hide behind this poster."

All of them contain a gun control message in smaller print.

The video shows the posters in different cities with people commenting on them.

President Trump is scheduled to speak on Friday at the National Rifle Association in Atlanta.

[YouTube: The Bulletproof Poster]

Take a moment to watch this new video. It’s time for our politicians to be responsible - background checks save lives. https://t.co/mLm6fXlwzo — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) April 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.