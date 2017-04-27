70-year-old man fatally shot by Prescott police identified

(Source: Prescott Police Department) PRESCOTT, AZ (AP) -
Authorities in Prescott have identified an armed man who was fatally shot by a police officer last weekend.
Police say 70-year-old Wayne Noel Simard was a part-time Prescott resident.
Officers were called to a home around 4 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report of someone firing multiple shots from a gun.
Police arrived to find a man firing rounds into occupied structures and in the direction of officers.
Negotiations with the suspect were started before police say the man confronted officers with a firearm.
The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.
