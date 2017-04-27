Woman arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle man past checkpoint

Border patrol agents arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle an undocumented Mexican man past an immigration checkpoint near Amado, officials said.

The woman, a U.S. citizen from Nogales, was driving a 2001 Kia Rio on the I-9 and went through the primary inspection lane with a male passenger. Agents sent her to secondary inspection where the man admitted during questioning to being in the U.S. illegally, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman, who was not identified, is being charged with human smuggling, and the passenger faces removal proceedings, according to the news release.

