Goodyear man accused of using stun gun on son for not doing his homework

A Goodyear father has been charged with child abuse after police say he used a stun gun on his son multiple times.

The 11-year-old boy told investigators his father used the stun gun on him for misbehaving or not doing his homework.

Darryl Ingram, 49, was arrested April 21 after the boy turned up at school with abrasions on his right shoulder.

The victim said he had been tased multiple times since last year but the incident last week was the worst. Ingram used a stun gun on the boy's leg twice and on his shoulder twice for 30 seconds, according to police.

On other occasions, the victim said his father hit him in the leg with a cane or made him kneel on rock salt while holding weights.

Neighbors were surprised by the allegations. Heather Sherrill said Ingram appeared to be a tough but loving father who helped out around the neighborhood. Court documents show Ingram is an Air Force veteran.

Both she and Diane Sheldon, another neighbor, said the 11-year-old had a reputation for misbehaving. Sheldon said she spoke with Ingram when the 11-year-old shot her car with a BB gun about two weeks ago and Ingram indicated he would discipline the boy. Sheldon said she had no idea that might include a stun gun.

"It's despicable. You just don't do that," said neighbor Diane Sheldon.

Ingram told his son the stun gun was like a toy and wasn't charged all the way, court documents said.

When police talked to Ingram, he initially denied having a stun gun. Police later located the device after speaking with the 11-year-old's older brother, who also lives in the home.

According to court records, Ingram later said he used the stun gun on his son to "show him what it feels like, so not to use it."

Ingram faces one felony count of child abuse.

