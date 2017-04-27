Girl, 17, arrested after threat found at Flagstaff High School

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Thursday following the discovery of a note that contained a threat at Flagstaff High School, police said.

The girl, who is a student, was arrested after she allegedly confessed to writing the note, which made reference to an incident that may happen at the school, according to a news release from Flagstaff Police Department.

School officials took precautionary measures by putting a shelter order in place at the school, according to a news release.

It was unclear what type of threat the recent note contained.

Investigators said it was unknown if the student was involved in writing other notes previously discovered.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for the incidents was asked to call Detective Barreras at 928-679-4055 or Silent Witness at 928-679-4055.

