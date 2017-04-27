6th grader brings gun, knife to school 'to show to friends'

A Valley elementary school had to be locked down Thursday after a sixth grader allegedly brought a gun and a knife to school.

Earlier in the day, it was reported to administrators at Orangewood Elementary School that a student or students may have been in possession of a weapon on campus.

The school, located near 19th Avenue and Glendale, was locked down, and administrators called the Phoenix Police Department.

Upon investigation, police recovered a gun and a knife.

Some parents were upset about how the school chose to notify them about the incident, by simply sending a letter home with students rather than calling them.

"They are calling parents to let them know of half days and testing but they can't call parents to let them know about weapons on campus," Delia Nilsson asked adding, "that's just not okay."

Nilsson's son is in kindergarten, she said she only learned what had happened after seeing police cars at the school as she arrived to pick him up and then quizzed him about what happened, that's when she says he told her he was given a letter and the school had to be locked down.

"I think that they need to figure out a better way to communicate with parents," said Nilsson.

An "out dial" as it's called was eventually made to parents but again, Nilsson and other parents we talked to said it missed the mark.

The recorded message told parents in part, "your child was sent home with a parent advisory note today, please read the note and if you have any questions, please feel free to contact the school tomorrow."

"I don't think they took it serious, it they did, they would have been proactive, they would have stopped, they would have called the parents," Dawn Schumann said.

She has a 6th grader at the school. Schumann said she only found out about it after he called her to tell her he was "okay" that's when she started making calls to figure out why he would be telling her that.

According to the District, it was determined that one sixth grade student brought the items to school "to show to friends", according to the Washington Elementary School District

No one was harmed, and disciplinary actions will be taken with the student.

Parents meantime plan to address their concerns over the way they were notified about this with the school.

The Washington Elementary School District released the following statement:

"The safety of students and staff is of utmost importance to the Washington Elementary School District. At no time are weapons of any kind permitted on a school campus. We are so thankful to the students who reported the matter to us today. Everyone on campus plays an important role in keeping the school safe."

