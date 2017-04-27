This is no fish story! Museum's catfish enjoys toddler's lost pacifier

Whether you call it a binkie, a pacifier, or a paci, you know how much babies and toddlers love them.

However, not all kiddos can hang on, and pacifiers often end up dropping on the floor.

Or... into a fish tank?

A catfish at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, VA, reaped the benefits when one young visitor dropped a binkie into his tank.

“Our albino catfish received some quality enrichment,” the museum wrote on its Facebook page.

But that enrichment (and apparent enjoyment!) didn't last long.

Museum employees quickly retrieved the pacifier and returned it to the guests.

