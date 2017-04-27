Gasoline prices around Arizona reach 18-month high

Gasoline prices around Arizona are at their highest level in 18 months.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.30 per gallon.

That's up by less than a penny from last week, but nearly 7 cents higher since last month and almost 15 cents more than this time last year.

This week's national average is $2.40 per gallon, down by more than a penny from last week.

Triple-A analysts say Arizona's fuel prices have been inching higher for 11 weeks.

Tucson has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.20 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.50.

South Carolina has the lowest average price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.11 a gallon and California the highest at $3 per gallon.

