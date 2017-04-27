Scottsdale man says $9K stolen from bank account

Stuart Clapick is in the real estate business and spends much of his day on the phone. As a result, he says there's not a lot of time to monitor his bank account with BMO Harris.

So, imagine his shock when he did access his business account and discovered $2,900 had been removed by a company he doesn't even do business with.

“It was from Capital One and we don't have a Capital One account, and we've never had a relationship with Capital One, so it was very peculiar," Clapick told 3 On Your Side.

Clapick says $2,900 is a substantial amount, but he didn’t stress out about the fraudulent withdrawal because he felt his bank would quickly resolve the problem. In fact, as soon as Clapick realized that $2,900 had been taken out of his bank account fraudulently, he contacted his bank BMO Harris within 24 hours and they reversed the charges.

That was great, however the bank had bad news.

The bank said in reviewing Clapick’s account, they found three other withdrawals over the course of a month where Capital One took out $2,900 three separate times for a total of around $9,000. And get this: BMO Harris refuses to put the money back because they say Clapick failed to bring it to their attention within 24 hours. It’s a policy he says he was never aware of.

“When my bank came to me and said we couldn't dispute them because the 24 hour dispute period had ended, then I freaked out."

So, Clapick turned to Capital One and demanded they put his $9,000 back into his bank account.

He sent them a Scottsdale Police report that he filed and also an affidavit stating the $9,000 raid on his bank account was fraudulent. Still, after two months, Capital One hasn't returned his $9,000.

“At the end of the day, I'm really upset with Capital One,” Clapick said. “I'm not a customer of theirs. They took money out of my account and did not have authorization to do it."

3 On Your Side has been in contact with Capital One as well as BMO Harris Bank. Both financial institutions are investigating to see why and how this happened. More importantly, 3 On Your Side is asking for the return of Clapick’s money.

3 On Your Side expects to hear an answer next week, and will air a follow-up report.