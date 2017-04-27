Mesa police officer-in-training not seriously hurt in helicopter emergency landing

A Mesa police officer-in-training was not seriously hurt when his helicopter had to make an emergency landing in San Tan Valley.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The pilot was flying from Falcon Field to Coolidge.

According to the FAA, the Schweizer 269C helicopter, tail number N521AR, was forced to land due to engine failure.

The helicopter came down at Arizona Farms and Felix Road in San Tan Valley.

The pilot was the only person on board. He was not seriously hurt.

Rural Metro Fire officials say he did suffer a head injury but was alert and conscious.

There is significant damage to the aircraft.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

