Man who posed as woman online to prey on teen sentenced to prison

A man who posed as a woman online to prey on a teen girl was sentenced Thursday.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 55-year-old Danny Lee Wallace was sentenced to eight years in prison and lifetime probation.

The judge also ordered Wallace to register as a sex offender.

In February 2016, Wallace pleaded guilty to one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one felony count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

"It's absolutely despicable," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Wallace created a fake Facebook profile to befriend and prey on a young teen girl. This case illustrates why parents need to talk to their teens about the dangers of social media. Teens should always be cautious about what they post, say, or send to others online.”

According to an investigation by the Phoenix Police Department, Wallace posed as a 23-year-old woman on the Internet and used this persona to harass a 15-year-old victim in California.

The Attorney General's Office says Wallace created several false social media profiles which supported his persona, calling himself Veronica.

Wallace convinced the victim to send explicit pictures of herself to Veronica and was alleged to have made plans to go to California to pick up the victim to have sexual contact with her.

The explicit pictures sent by the victim to “Veronica” were found in Wallace’s possession at the time of his arrest.

