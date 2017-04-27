Rescuers in Bisbee save dog stuck on cliff

Rescue crew members rescued a dog who had gotten stuck on a cliff on Juniper Flats, near the radio towers in the Mule Mountains west of Bisbee, Wednesday morning.

The owner, a woman who was in the area drawing landscape sketches of the mountains, told rescue teams her dog had gotten away and ended up partially down a cliff. The woman tried to go to her dog to help, but he was in too steep of terrain to safely reach him.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue personnel were lowered to the dog, who began licking their faces and wagging his tail when they arrived.

Rescuers used a rope rescue system to help the dog.Sheriff Office Animal Control Officers put the dog into a harness and lowered him approximately 100 feet down the cliff. The dog was not injured and was reunited with his owner.

