MVD office evacuated after white powder found

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the Motor Vehicles Division office at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road was evacuated after a suspicious white powder was found.

A Phoenix Fire Department official says a male employee was opening a roll of nickels when the white powder was found. The exposure was contained to one small room and the building was evacuated, according to Phoenix Fire.

Phoenix Fire said the employee will be decontaminated and the powder will be tested to determine exactly what it is.

"It was enough of a powdery substance to where they said it didn't look like it would have been associated with packaging. It was just too much of it to where they said it looks like it was done on purpose," said Rob McDade, a spokesman for Phoenix Fire Department.

MVD office on 51st Ave. in Phoenix is closed. https://t.co/ozDeUWaikv lists offices. https://t.co/3cBKiuyKQI offers many transactions. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2017

