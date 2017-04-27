About Lake Powell

A relatively narrow, 186-mile-long body of water set amid the deep canyons, rocky outcrops and spectacular scenery of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell is one of the most popular lakes in Arizona.

Formed by one of the world’s highest dams and the waters of the Colorado River, the lake boasts a surface area of 162,700 acres and 1,960 miles of meandering shoreline – making it the perfect destination for fishing, watersports, photography, and all things outdoors.

You might not think events from millions of years ago impact your day, but when you take a trip to Glen Canyon, you’ll marvel at the shape the landscape took. Over the years, erosion from the Colorado River formed the canyon. A combo of volcanic lava, erosion from water and wind created bulbous rock formations you can’t find anywhere else.

Glen Canyon Dam was constructed in the early 1960s, which led to the formation of Lake Powell at the intersection of the Escalante, San Juan, and Colorado rivers. The waters rose steadily for the following 17 years, and since that time the lake level has fluctuated with the seasons.

The lake straddles the Arizona-Utah border. About 2 million people visit every year, according to Wikipedia.

Page, which overlooks Lake Powell, is a drive of a little more than 4 hours from Phoenix via Interstate 17 and U.S. 89. The flight is an hour and 10 minutes.

