Arizona man found guilty of killing girlfriend, hiding body

A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and then hiding her body underneath her home.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday that a jury found Daniel Flomer guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Folmer confessed in 2014 to killing Eckler with his bare hands and then wrapping her up under her trailer.

Folmer had told authorities he "snapped." He says he had "evil thoughts" toward Eckler after she told authorities he violated a protection order she took out against him, which put him in prison.

Folmer's attorney Cody Weagant made a motion asking for a judgment of acquittal for some facts in the indictment. He had argued the state never identified the dead body as being Eckler, but the judge denied the motion.

Folmer is scheduled to be sentenced June 5.

