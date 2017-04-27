Thursday, April 27

Slam dunk competition with world champion Kenny Dobbs!

The fourth annual PHX3on3 basketball tournament, featuring teams of all ages and skill levels, is this weekend April 29-30. The Slam Dunk Competition will take place on Saturday at noon and will feature some of the country's best professional dunkers competing in front of an all-star panel of judges, including former Suns players Cedric Ceballos, Stephen Hunter, and Tom Chambers and international slam dunk champion and Phoenix native Kenny Dobbs.

PHX3on3 features teams of all ages and skill levels. The tournament divisions will include Youth/Teen (8 yrs.-19 yrs.), Adult (20 yrs. and above), Adult Elite, Special Olympics and Wheelchair. With 40 courts surrounding Talking Stick Resort Arena and several additional streets in downtown Phoenix, the city landscape will be transformed into a giant basketball playground paradise, for both players and spectators.

Register a team and find more information at www.PHX3on3.net

Saturday, April 29, 2017 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 8 a.m. 3 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix (Surrounding Talking Stick Resort Arena)

201 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Arizona Cardinals draft party at University of Phoenix Stadium

Fans can meet Cardinals players and coaches, team mascot Big Red and have the first opportunity to see the 2017 Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards. Cardinals merchandise, including 2017 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the team's Primetime Grill and local food trucks. Admission and parking are free. The Great Lawn at University of Phoenix Stadium opens at 4:30pm and the draft begins at 5:00pm.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

Kid's Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables

Autographs: Cardinals players, coaches and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures

Carnival Rides: Various carnival rides and games will be available for fans to enjoy

Entertainment: Options include a 150-foot zipline along with face painters and balloon artists for guests

Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals "Big Red Siren"

Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders

Free parking will be available in the West (Orange) carpark at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Draft Party will kick off the first night of the three-day "Cardinals Spring Tailgate" which will take place at the Great Lawn on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

For more information, visit: http://www.universityofphoenixstadium.com/events/2017/arizona-cardinals-nfl-draft-party-

University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Drive - Glendale, AZ 85305

(Info) 623-433-7101

Valley church packs thousands of gifts for teachers

On Sunday, April 30, Central Christian Church is exchanging Sunday service for giving back to Valley educators, by encouraging their 10,000 members to go and serve over 65 schools as part of their massive National Teacher Appreciation Week initiative, starting with a public event where community members will gather to pack hundreds of gifts for educators Valley wide.

Prior to mobilizing the community to spend Sunday taking action for teachers, Central Christian Church will also host a public Teacher Appreciation gift-packaging event from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at its Gilbert campus. The public is encouraged to come down and help assemble gift bags for teachers, which will include an array of items ranging from gift cards and candy to handwritten thank-you notes and more.

Once the gift-packaging effort is complete, teacher packages will be distributed to area educators by Central Christian Church volunteers during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 1 through May 5, 2017.

To learn about Central Christian Church's campaign to mobilize the community for Valley teachers, or to check out a list of participating schools, visit www.centralaz.com/mobilize

Central Christian Church Gilbert

965 E Germann Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

More at CentralAZ.com/Mobilize

Having fun with chalk art!

The Chalk Art Festival is taking place Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three Valley shopping centers Tempe Marketplace, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Westgate Entertainment District.

Artists from the Southern Arizona Arts and Culture Alliance (SAACA) will be creating colorful, eye-popping, dimension-bending illustrations using chalk.

For the first time in the Chalk Art Festival's four-year history, art will be drawn directly onto canvases instead of pavement. Fans can vote on their favorite artwork online to win it.

Remaining murals that aren't won will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale, Vestar Branch.

The FREE festival lets kids gets hands-on in the KidsZone, which chalk and artist construction will be provided.

Chalk Art Festival

Tempe Marketplace:

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 966-9338

www.tempemarketplace.com/chalk

Westgate Entertainment District:

6751 N. Sunset Blvd.

Glendale, AZ 85305

(623) 385-7502

www.westgateaz.com/chalk

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

(480) 513-7586

www.shopdesertridge.com/chalk

Parental advice from author and psychologist Dr. Kevin Leman

In honor of 'Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,' Dr. Kevin Leman, internationally known psychologist, humorist, and New York Times bestselling author of "Have a New Kid by Friday" takes questions from the GMAZ team and viewers.

To learn more visit: www.birthorderguy.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrKevinLeman/

Olive Garden showcases kids' menu

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a great opportunity to show our children what we do professionally - and William Sheets, the General Manager of the Olive Garden in Peoria is no exception! He shows the GMAZ kids how to make a personalized pizza.

Grilled Chicken Piadina-Inspired by Olive Garden

Ingredients

4 Piadinas (thin pizza crust or flat bread)

1 lb. of fresh chicken breasts

1 teaspoon of olive oil

2 cups of fresh spinach

¼ cup of Fontina cheese, shredded

¼ cup of Asiago cheese, shredded

½ cup of parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon of milk

1 tablespoon of Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing

1 tablespoon of basil pesto

2 tablespoons of sundried tomatoes, packed in olive oil and drained

¼ cup of Montamore cheese, shredded

¼ cup of Romano cheese, shredded

¼ cup of smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup of smoked provolone cheese, shredded

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Directions

Season your chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a medium-high heat sauté pan. Place chicken in the center. Cook thoroughly, approximately on 5-6 minutes on each side. Once cooked, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.

In a separate sauté pan, heat olive oil, then add fresh spinach. Sauté until tender.

Melt the Fontina, Asiago, mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese over low heat in a sauce pot. Add a small amount of milk to help keep the consistency smooth. Add Italian dressing, sundried tomatoes and pesto.

Spread melted cheese mixture on one half of each Piadina.

Top with ¼ of the grilled chicken and ¼ of the sautéed spinach.

Sprinkle Montamore, Romano, smoked mozzarella, smoked provolone and remaining parmesan cheeses over the chicken and spinach.

Heat a large sauté pan with a small amount of olive oil.

Fold Piadina in half and place in the center of the pan.

Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Remove from heat, and cut into 4-6 triangular pieces. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

Enjoy!

To find an Olive garden location near you visit: http://www.olivegarden.com/locations/location-search

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market at Westworld

Over 170 vintage & handmade vendors on Friday the 28th-Sunday the 30th at WestWorld in Scottsdale

General Admission Saturday & Sunday 9am to 4pm $8 to get in, carpool and bring a friend parking is $5

Gift ideas for Mother's Day

Friday Night, Clint & Kelly Harp (from Fixer Upper) sharing their story at 5pm before shopping starts, it’s our VIP event.

Wear your Junk in the Trunk Vintage tee or hat and get $1 off admission. Or show your military ID for an additional $1 off. Or bring toilet paper, paper towels, or reams of paper (colored or plain white) to the market to donate to Hope Women's Center - Phoenix, and receive $1 off admission (limit 1)

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market have partnered with Mission One and are raising money for the Kijabe Women's Sewing Project. Your attendance at our Scottsdale market will help these will women write a different story for their life, as a portion of the proceeds from our April 28th-30th Scottsdale market will go towards this project. We are also raising funds to buy new equipment for the training center, which will allow the village to continue to provide vocational training to women for years to come.

The Friday night shopping VIP event will be on April 28, 2017 from 5:00-9:30 pm. Tickets are available at the door for $65.00 and include early entry on Saturday, general admission all weekend, canvas tote, drink ticket, and first dibs on the best junk!

Early Entry Tickets are available for Saturday with an 8 am entry time for $25.00 at the door.

For more information, visit: www.JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

April 28-30, 2017

General admission is Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and 30th, 2017, from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Tickets are $8.00. Kids 12 and under are free. Members of the U.S. military, who present ID, will get $1.00 off.

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Golf Exercises- Alex Phillips

To learn more about Alex Phillips visit: http://www.independentgolfreviews.com/alex-phillips---womens-long-drive.html

Summer fashion for kids

It's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day and our anchors' kids show us the hottest fashion trends for kids this summer from the Scottsdale Quarter.

For more information on stores at the Scottsdale Quarter, visit: http://scottsdalequarter.com/stores

Udder Delights

For more information on Udder Delights visit: http://lifechangingicecream.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UdderDelightsAZ/

