Dozens help families of joggers hit by pickup truck

A community came together on Wednesday evening to help the families of two Gilbert women who were run over by a pickup truck driver.

More than 100 people showed up for a special fundraising workout at Fit Body Boot Camp gym near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road.

They all sweated for a cause as the money went to help the family members of Shari Irion and Carrie Brown.

They were jogging together last week when they were hit by a truck at the intersection of Elliot Road and Val Vista Road in Gilbert. Irion was airlifted to a trauma center, while her friend Carrie Brown was killed.

The gym's owner said it was good to see the community come out for a worthy cause.

"We take care of our own and we can only imagine getting that phone call. I think it was a shock to everybody and so we really want to be able to pull together and do our part and help the family as much as we possibly can," said Ben Jones, the owner of Fit Body Boot Camp gym

A YouCaring account has been set up to help the Irion family.

