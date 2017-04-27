AZDPS: Father arrested for DUI while 5-year-old daughter in back seat

A man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana with his 5-year-old daughter in the back seat, according to court documents.

Luis Corona, 28, was arrested after an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer observed a 2004 Mercedes unable to maintain its lane of travel on the I-17, according to a statement in Maricopa County court documents.

The officer stopped the driver, later identified as Corona, and noticed an odor of "unburnt marijuana" coming from the passenger compartment of the car, according to court documents.

The officer administered a field sobriety test on Corona, who allegedly "performed poorly." Corona also allegedly refused a preliminary breath test. The officer noticed a white coating on Corona's tongue and arrested Corona for DUI around 11:30 p.m., according to court documents.

The officer said Corona's 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle. During a search, the officer allegedly found a plastic bag with two grams of "green leafy" material, which later tested positive for Marijuana.

The vehicle was released to Corona's mother at the scene.

Corona was booked into Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail around 1 a.m. on Tuesday for aggravated DUI, possession of marijuana, and endangerment, according to court documents.

