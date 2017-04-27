AZ teacher gets emotional at White House event

The teacher who won Arizona Teacher of the Year got a little overwhelmed at the White House on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The teacher who won Arizona Teacher of the Year got a little overwhelmed when she and other teachers were honored at the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump recognized the nation's top teachers at the Teacher of the Year event. For Michelle Doherty, it was tough to hold back the tears.

"God bless you all and you go back and keep teaching those students because like I said there is nothing, oh look you're crying," Trump said as he spotted Doherty wiping away some tears.

"I'm sorry I'm always crying," she said while she and the rest laughed.

"You know, the Oval Office can do that," Trump replied.

He added some of the top executives from the biggest companies have cried in the Oval Office as well.

Doherty is a first-grade teacher at Encanto Elementary School.

The National Teacher of the Year went to Sydney Chaffee a humanities teacher at a public charter school in Boston.

"There is nothing more important than being a teacher, and certainly for being a great teacher. You’re all great, great teachers, and congratulations to all," Trump said.

