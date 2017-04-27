Former Valley basketball star transferring to ASU

After spending his first three years of college at San Diego State, Zylan Cheatham is transferring to ASU. (Source: Eugene Tanner/AP Photo)

Home was never far from Zylan Cheatham’s mind. After spending his first three years of college at San Diego State, the 6' 9" junior is transferring to ASU.

“Anyone who came from south Phoenix, who grew up in the same area will have the same story,” says the former South Mountain star. “It just made us who we are.”

Cheatham was a force inside for the Aztecs, averaging over 9 points a game. He even dyed his hair school colors. His decision to transfer coincides with Steve Fischer’s decision to step down as coach.

“This was the school I chose out of high school,” says Cheatham. “This was the school I trusted. I feel like it’s the best move for me.”

Cheatham will have to sit out the upcoming season but is hoping to play two more years pending a NCAA injury ruling. He has special memories of watching the Sun Devils, including the 2014 upset of U of A on Valentines Night in Tempe.

“Oh my gosh, just seeing the crowd. Talking to Jahii (Carson) after it was unbelievable,” Cheatham said. “Being able to come home and graduate in front of my home crowd. All my old friends get to see me play. Potentially putting the program back on the map is the way I’m thinking.”

Joining Cheatham in transferring into the ASU program is Cleveland State’s Rob Edwards.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.