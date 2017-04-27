One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in northwest Phoenix

The other victim was taken to the hospital critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person was found dead at the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in northwest Phoenix on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

According to police, one victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday morning that the man is still in critical condition.

Officers found the other victim, also a 32-year-old man, dead at the scene.

"Witnesses report that the two victims were involved in an altercation with two other men when the shooting occurred," Howard said in an email update nearly 10 hours after the shooting. "The suspects fled in a white vehicle with, possibly with two additional men."

It's not clear what sparked the initial altercation nor have police said how the victims and suspected might have been acquainted.

Police said the suspect descriptions are vague but that they left the scene heading west in an older, white SUV.

Howard said anybody who knows anything about this incident should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

