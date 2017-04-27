Mesa PD: Man set house on fire after argument with his girlfriend

A Mesa man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to an occupied house following an argument with his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Mesa Police Department arrested Pilar Morales-Espinosa, 45, on April 19 after he allegedly admitted to lighting a piece of paper on fire and throwing it into a pile of rubbish next to the house, according to a statement in Maricopa County court documents.

Morales-Espinosa allegedly admitted to being angry over an argument he and his girlfriend had, and wanted his girlfriend to know he was at the house on March 24, according to court documents.

According to investigators, Morales-Espinosa allegedly said he then immediately left the scene and was unaware of the extent of the fire. Morales-Espinosa allegedly acknowledged that lighting the fire the way he did, it could spread to the house. He also admitted he was aware people were inside the home when he lit the fire, according to court documents.

Morales-Espinosa is facing several charges, including arson and endangerment.