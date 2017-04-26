Fitzgerald opens travel agency

The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald is a top receiver in the NFL but now he's using his off-the-field skills to help people see the world.

Fitz has opened his own travel company called Nomad Hill Travel Agency. The company "develops handcrafted itineraries and experiences in some of the most wondrous and awe-inspiring places on the planet," according to its website. It's catered specifically to millennials.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer is known to travel all over the globe. It's a passion of his off the gridiron. He's reportedly been to 93 countries.

According to a Conde Nast Traveler article, he explored Asia by himself for 45 days. He saw the Great Wall and biked across Vietnam.

Fitzgerald helps connect other NFL players to the company for some great travel but also adding some philanthropy. He visited Ethiopia in 2013 with former teammate Anquan Boldin, and they helped farmers during one of the worst droughts in their history.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.