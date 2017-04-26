Phoenix PD comparing freeway shooter evidence to 2015 murder, other cases

Leslie Merritt, Jr. was arrested in connection to the freeway shootings but charges were dismissed months later. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department has received ballistic evidence from the Department of Public Safety in the freeway shootings investigation.

We have confirmed they are doing a comparative analysis between the ballistic evidence and a 2015 murder case, along with other cases that may be related.

Investigators have said a 9 mm Hi-Point handgun were used in both the 2015 murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero and in four of the freeway shootings. They're looking to see if there may be a link.

Aaron Juan Saucedo was arrested on April 19. Police said ballistic testing linked his 9 mm Hi-Point handgun to the 2015 murder, which happened 11 days before the first freeway shooting incident.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety arrested Leslie Merritt Jr. after they said bullet fragments found at the scene of four of the freeway shootings matched a gun Merritt had recently pawned. He was arrested in September of 2015 but all charges were dropped in April of 2016.

Merritt's firearm was one of eight Hi-Point 9 millimeter handguns the Department of Public Safety confiscated from Valley pawn shops as part of the freeway shooting investigation. It turns out a Hi-Point 9 mm gun having belonged to Saucedo was also one of the eight.

DPS test fired all eight guns. But, when they got what they said was a match with Merritt's gun, they admit they stopped the comparison testing.

Two nationally known experts refuted the testing that said there was a match with Merritt's gun; however, the experts also did not rule out Merritt's gun.

The case against Merritt was dismissed. DPS still considers Merritt a suspect.

