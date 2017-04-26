Mesa man arrested for allegedly trying to prostitute teen

Police arrested a man Tuesday in Mesa for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old decoy into prostitution using a social media app, according to court documents.

Christopher John Vamvakis, 61, was arrested after he allegedly communicated over several months with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, offering to set her up on dates to have sex with men in exchange for money, according to a statement in Maricopa County court documents.

Vamvakis allegedly advised the decoy that she could make $200 and solicited her for sex on multiple occasions. He also allegedly sent one pornographic image to the decoy, according to court documents.

Vamvakis allegedly tried to meet the decoy twice last year but was not taken into custody because police did not know his identity at the time. Vamvakis was covertly in the area on both occasions and was able to identify police vehicles conducting surveillance, according to court documents.

Some time this month, police were able to identify Vamvakis and arrested him Tuesday on Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

Vamvakis was charged with several counts, including luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

