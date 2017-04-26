Could 2017 be a bad wildfire season for Arizona?Posted: Updated:
Weather BlogMore>>
-
A funnel cloud was spotted near Superior this week
Tornado vs funnel clouds. Can you tell the difference?
Tornado vs funnel clouds. Can you tell the difference?
This week a small funnel cloud was spotted near Florence. Many times when a pic like this pops up, some are quick to shout "Tornado!" Not so fast! There is one simple difference between a funnel and tornado.More >
This week a small funnel cloud was spotted near Florence. Many times when a pic like this pops up, some are quick to shout "Tornado!" Not so fast! There is one simple difference between a funnel and tornado.More >
A dozen years & a few lessons learned
A dozen years & a few lessons learned
This week marks 12 years for me at 3TV! I'm reflecting on those dozen years with the top five lessons I've learned.More >
This week marks 12 years for me at 3TV! I'm reflecting on those dozen years with the top five lessons I've learned.More >
The monsoon monster beetle
The monsoon monster beetle
I just cleaned one of these guys out of my pool this week - The Palo Verde Beetle!More >
I just cleaned one of these guys out of my pool this week - The Palo Verde Beetle!More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >